Entertainment News Roundup: Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life; Sean Connery dies aged 90 and more

In a ruling that could severely damage Depp's reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor's ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship.

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 02:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life, work and loss

Fans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nearly five-decade artistic career, including the tragic loss of his son in an accident five years ago. Cave said on Monday, a day after visiting the "Stranger than Kindness" exhibition in Copenhagen, that his wife, former British model Susie Bick, had collected the objects and other memorabilia now on display over 20 years in storage containers.

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90. "His wife Micheline and his two sons Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," family spokesperson Nancy Seltzer said on Saturday.

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner and put her in fear for her life. In a ruling that could severely damage Depp's reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor's ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship.

Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday. Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Nikki McKibbin, finalist in inaugural season of 'American Idol', dies aged 42

Nikki McKibbin, a singer-songwriter from Texas and finalist in the inaugural season of "American Idol", has died at the age of 42, her husband said on Facebook. McKibbin secured a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the singing reality show in 2002.

Box Office: 'Come Play' Limps to $3.1 Million Debut

Audiences did not heed the title of "Come Play," a terrifying thriller from Focus Features and Amblin that debuted in U.S. theaters this weekend. The PG-13 horror film generated just $3.15 million from 2,183 screens, enough to lead sleepy box office charts in pandemic times. Moviegoing has been incredibly slow in North America because theaters New York City and Los Angeles, two vital markets, remain closed. With those venues shuttered, studios are wary of releasing big-budget potential blockbusters. For the time being, studios are siphoning off smaller movies like "Come Play," supernatural thriller "The Empty Man" and family flick "The War With Grandpa." It's a chance for theater owners to offer audiences new product, sure, but such offerings are hardly moving the needle for ticket sales.

Actor Eddie Hassell dies after being shot in Texas: U.S. media

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative. Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what appeared to be a carjacking, although the incident was still being investigated, entertainment news website Variety reported.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

GRAPHIC-As U.S. COVID-19 cases break records, weekly deaths rise 3%

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States hit another record high last week, rising 18 to more than 575,000, while deaths inched up 3, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. The number of new cases reported...

Odd News Roundup: Tram runs off track, lands on whale statue's tail

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Awhopper of a tale Tram runs off track, lands on whale statues tailAn elevated tram ran past the end of its tracks in Rotterdam on Monday, but instead of plunging 10 meters to the ground fro...

UK says bird flu reported at chicken farm in Cheshire

Britain on Monday said it confirmed bird flu at a chicken farm near Frodsham in Cheshire, England, but said the risk to public safety from the virus was very low.All 13,000 birds at the farm, which produces hatching eggs, will be humanely c...
