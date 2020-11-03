The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Fans are highly excited as they are just a few days behind the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. It was expected to take a long time compared to the previous seasons due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, but thanks to the creators and History for successfully making it during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly virus.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is set to return on History this month and their journey will continue till they discover the centuries-old treasure. The team started filming in June this year although it was initially affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The filming for Curse of Oak Island Season 8 was in a continuous process in early October when we revealed that huge machines and trucks reached the destination. The road-connectivity to the swamp was also widened. According to the local people, the crew size this time is the biggest they had ever seen earlier on the island.

The heavy equipment operator, Billy Gerhardt has been spotted working daily on the island. Many things are happening, mainly the residents clearly spotted two pontoon boat on October 28. The drones covering the vicinity were also observed.

Here's the sneak peek of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 – "The swamp becomes the focus of a major excavation to uncover a newly found structure and more importantly, to get to the bottom of why this bog was artificially modified or created as much as 800 years ago."

"And Rick, Marty, Craig and the team will prepare for the operation that they have been working their way toward since they took over the Oak Island treasure hunt more than a decade ago: the 'Big Dig' in the Money Pit," History's logline reads on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8.

The Lagina brothers are 'forced to rethink this year's entire search strategy,' creator Kevin Burns told TV Insider. That leads to 'more incredible finds, and more revelations about Oak Island's mysterious history, than ever.'

Don't miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 pm on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

