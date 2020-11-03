Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 03-11-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 15:56 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more
The filming for Curse of Oak Island Season 8 was in a continuous process in early October when we revealed that huge machines and trucks reached the destination. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

Fans are highly excited as they are just a few days behind the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8. It was expected to take a long time compared to the previous seasons due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, but thanks to the creators and History for successfully making it during the time when the world is badly combating against the deadly virus.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 is set to return on History this month and their journey will continue till they discover the centuries-old treasure. The team started filming in June this year although it was initially affected in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The filming for Curse of Oak Island Season 8 was in a continuous process in early October when we revealed that huge machines and trucks reached the destination. The road-connectivity to the swamp was also widened. According to the local people, the crew size this time is the biggest they had ever seen earlier on the island.

The heavy equipment operator, Billy Gerhardt has been spotted working daily on the island. Many things are happening, mainly the residents clearly spotted two pontoon boat on October 28. The drones covering the vicinity were also observed.

Here's the sneak peek of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 – "The swamp becomes the focus of a major excavation to uncover a newly found structure and more importantly, to get to the bottom of why this bog was artificially modified or created as much as 800 years ago."

"And Rick, Marty, Craig and the team will prepare for the operation that they have been working their way toward since they took over the Oak Island treasure hunt more than a decade ago: the 'Big Dig' in the Money Pit," History's logline reads on The Curse of Oak Island Season 8.

The Lagina brothers are 'forced to rethink this year's entire search strategy,' creator Kevin Burns told TV Insider. That leads to 'more incredible finds, and more revelations about Oak Island's mysterious history, than ever.'

Don't miss the premiere of The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 on Tuesday, November 10 at 9 pm on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 to be quite different, Sarah Wayne Callies posts pic on Instagram

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-U.S. experts to review Biogen drug that could be first new Alzheimer's treatment in decades

U.S. health experts this week will decide whether to recommend approval for Biogen Incs Alzheimers drug, which could become the first new treatment for the mind-wasting disease in decades even as serious questions persist over whether data ...

FACTBOX-Eight U.S. House of Representatives races to watch in Tuesday's election

Democrats are defending their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesdays election. Here are eight interesting races to watch, including several of the most closely fought contestsCOLORADOS 3RD DISTRICT Republican Lauren Boebe...

PREVIEW-LGBT and religious rights collide in U.S. Supreme Court foster-care case

In a case pitting LGBT rights against religious rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear arguments in a dispute over the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic Church-affiliated age...

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q2 consolidated net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 1,394 cr: BSE filing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Q2 consolidated net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 1,394 cr BSE filing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020