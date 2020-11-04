Left Menu
People News Roundup: Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life, work and loss; Kanye West votes for himself after erratic campaign for the White House and more

Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 10:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Cave's life, work and loss

Fans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and nearly five-decade artistic career, including the tragic loss of his son in an accident five years ago. Cave said on Monday, a day after visiting the "Stranger than Kindness" exhibition in Copenhagen, that his wife, former British model Susie Bick, had collected the objects and other memorabilia now on display over 20 years in storage containers.

Kanye West votes for himself after erratic campaign for the White House

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a longshot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. The singer and fashion designer tweeted that he was "voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust ... me."

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is "the happiest I've ever been." Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well.

Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater", after a London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted his former partner and put her in fear for her life. In a ruling that could severely damage Depp's reputation and career, Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from the actor's ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, that he had violently assaulted her during their tempestuous five-year relationship.

Johnny Depp down but not entirely out after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp's loss in a libel battle in London may be the final straw in a diminishing career as a major movie star but much of the damage had already been done, Hollywood observers said on Monday. Depp, 57, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, had sued a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Britain's Prince William caught COVID-19 in April

Britain's Prince William contracted COVID-19 in April at a similar time to his father, the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, a source close to his Kensington Palace office said. William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, kept his diagnosis a secret because he did not want to alarm the country, said The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news.

Nikki McKibbin, finalist in inaugural season of 'American Idol', dies aged 42

Nikki McKibbin, a singer-songwriter from Texas and finalist in the inaugural season of "American Idol", has died at the age of 42, her husband said on Facebook. McKibbin secured a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the singing reality show in 2002.

Actor Eddie Hassell dies after being shot in Texas: U.S. media

Actor Eddie Hassell, best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," died after being shot in Texas on Sunday, U.S. media reported, citing the actor's representative. Hassell was shot Sunday morning in what appeared to be a carjacking, although the incident was still being investigated, entertainment news website Variety reported.

