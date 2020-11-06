Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing; Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens and more

Juventus kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins had not played with 10 fingers since he lost the use of his right hand in a 1995 mugging in Bulgaria. But today he has returned to play his favorite Bach sonatas thanks to "bionic gloves" invented by industrial designer Ubiratan Bizarro. Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."

Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens

For French DJ and record producer David Guetta, lockdown has been a welcome relief from a punishing, if stellar, career and brought back some of the freedom he had in his teens. Speaking to Reuters ahead of his virtual MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA's) performance on Sunday, he said this "moment of confinement" had been positive in many ways although he was very much aware how lucky he was not to have to worry about money.

Juventus kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform

Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe. The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said it would be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime customers in Italy at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.

Britain's most fashionable man? Vogue hails Prince Charles

His daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan are regularly lauded for their fashion sense, but 71-year-old Prince Charles, well-known for patching-up and mending his clothes, has probably been considered a less likely British style icon - until now. "I've always admired the way you dress," Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine's latest edition.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Latest News

Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. An Associated P...

Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters face skeptical U.S. judge in extradition fight

A federal judge in Boston said on Thursday she would likely reject a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges that they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country. U.S. Di...

Brazilian state of Amapa blacked out by power station fire

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 Reu ters - The northern Brazilian state of Amap has been virtually without electricity since a blackout on Tuesday night and is receiving only 10 of its normal power supply, the national grid operator ONS said on Thursday. ...

Canada's Bombardier faces UK bribery probe over plane sales

The UK Serious Fraud Office announced on Thursday it was investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia, widening a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace. The plane and tr...
