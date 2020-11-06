Entertainment News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024 and more

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins had not played with 10 fingers since he lost the use of his right hand in a 1995 mugging in Bulgaria. But today he has returned to play his favorite Bach sonatas thanks to "bionic gloves" invented by industrial designer Ubiratan Bizarro.

Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."

Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens

For French DJ and record producer David Guetta, lockdown has been a welcome relief from a punishing, if stellar, career and brought back some of the freedom he had in his teens. Speaking to Reuters ahead of his virtual MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA's) performance on Sunday, he said this "moment of confinement" had been positive in many ways although he was very much aware how lucky he was not to have to worry about money.

Juventus kicks off official TV channel on Amazon's video platform

Italian Serie A champion club Juventus said on Wednesday it would make its official TV channel available via Amazon's Prime Video streaming service platform as the tech giant expands its content offerings in Europe. The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said it would be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime customers in Italy at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.

Disney pulls 'Death on the Nile' movie off holiday calendar

Adventure movie "Death on the Nile" was taken off the holiday movie calendar on Thursday, further jeopardizing the chances for a revival this year of the industry. Walt Disney Co said the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with a star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed indefinitely.

Britain's most fashionable man? Vogue hails Prince Charles

His daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan are regularly lauded for their fashion sense, but 71-year-old Prince Charles, well-known for patching-up and mending his clothes, has probably been considered a less likely British style icon - until now. "I've always admired the way you dress," Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine's latest edition.

