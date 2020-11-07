Left Menu
Vogue hails Prince Charles His daughters-in-law Kate and Meghan are regularly lauded for their fashion sense, but 71-year-old Prince Charles, well-known for patching-up and mending his clothes, has probably been considered a less likely British style icon - until now. "I've always admired the way you dress," Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, told Charles in an interview for the fashion magazine's latest edition.

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist João Carlos Martins had not played with 10 fingers since he lost the use of his right hand in a 1995 mugging in Bulgaria. But today he has returned to play his favorite Bach sonatas thanks to "bionic gloves" invented by industrial designer Ubiratan Bizarro. Lockdown sends David Guetta back to his teens

For French DJ and record producer David Guetta, lockdown has been a welcome relief from a punishing, if stellar, career and brought back some of the freedom he had in his teens. Speaking to Reuters ahead of his virtual MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA's) performance on Sunday, he said this "moment of confinement" had been positive in many ways although he was very much aware how lucky he was not to have to worry about money. Depp dropped from 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing 'wife beater' case

Johnny Depp on Friday was forced out of the "Fantastic Beasts" movie franchise days after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that branded him a "wife beater." The A-list actor, writing on Instagram, said that AT&T Inc's Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. "I have respected and agreed to that request," he said. Disney pulls 'Death on the Nile' movie off holiday calendar

