Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'; K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony and more

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

"Jeopardy!" game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act. The group's first English-language song, Dynamite logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Actors Reynolds, McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham

Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement ahead of a proposed takeover of the Welsh soccer club. The pair said their goal was to grow the club that plays in England's fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground.

Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Thriller 'Let Him Go' Tops Election Week Box Office

Focus Features' "Let Him Go" provided a few sparks at an otherwise lifeless box office, opening over the weekend with an estimated $4.1 million. In these COVID times, that was good enough for a first place finish. Focus also took second place with the sophomore weekend of its horror film "Come Play." Co-produced with Amblin Partners, "Come Play" netted $1.7 million domestically bringing its total to $5.6 million.