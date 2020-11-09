Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

The group's first English-language song, Dynamite logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

"Jeopardy!" game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said. K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act. The group's first English-language song, Dynamite logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Actors Reynolds, McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham

Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement ahead of a proposed takeover of the Welsh soccer club. The pair said their goal was to grow the club that plays in England's fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground. Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Thriller 'Let Him Go' Tops Election Week Box Office

Focus Features' "Let Him Go" provided a few sparks at an otherwise lifeless box office, opening over the weekend with an estimated $4.1 million. In these COVID times, that was good enough for a first place finish. Focus also took second place with the sophomore weekend of its horror film "Come Play." Co-produced with Amblin Partners, "Come Play" netted $1.7 million domestically bringing its total to $5.6 million.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

German Health Minister sees signs COVID-19 infections flattening

There are initial signs that the rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Germany is flattening, but it is still too early to say whether this is a trend, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. We are seeing that the dynam...

NEWSMAKER-Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife "dream team"

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.Pfizer said on...

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381 Hyderabad Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state govern...

Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

Pfizer Inc on Monday said its experimental vaccine was more than 90 effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020