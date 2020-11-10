Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony; 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon' and more

The group's first English-language song, Dynamite logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony; 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon' and more
BTS (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Change of tune: Japan music fans moving from CDs to streaming services

Japanese music enthusiasts, loyal to CDs long after the rest of the world went online, have begun reaching for the eject button and switching to streaming services as artists cancel in-store events and fans stay home because of the pandemic. Despite a slow decline in sales in the past decade, CDs are still the most popular music format in Japan, accounting for around 70% of recorded music sales last year. In the U.S. and European markets, CDs have long been relegated to the history bin in favour of online downloads and recently, streaming.

'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'

"Jeopardy!" game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who called the brainy quizmaster a nightly source of information and sheer joy. The death of Canadian-born Trebek, who in March 2019 revealed his diagnosis of stage IV pancreatic cancer, was shared on the show's official Twitter account. Trebek passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, the show's tweet said.

K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony

K-pop stars BTS picked up four prizes at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best song for "Dynamite" and best group, capping a year in which the Korean band underlined its status as a major global act. The group's first English-language song, Dynamite logged nearly 34 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sales in its first week, making BTS the first Korean act to debut at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, the auction house said on Monday.

Actors Reynolds, McElhenney bid to buy Wrexham

Wrexham fans can look forward to having a drink with Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at matches, the duo said after releasing their mission statement ahead of a proposed takeover of the Welsh soccer club. The pair said their goal was to grow the club that plays in England's fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground.

Kevin Costner, Diane Lane Thriller 'Let Him Go' Tops Election Week Box Office

Focus Features' "Let Him Go" provided a few sparks at an otherwise lifeless box office, opening over the weekend with an estimated $4.1 million. In these COVID times, that was good enough for a first place finish. Focus also took second place with the sophomore weekend of its horror film "Come Play." Co-produced with Amblin Partners, "Come Play" netted $1.7 million domestically bringing its total to $5.6 million.

Gerry Anderson puppets, collected by studio driver, go to auction

A treasure trove of models and puppets from "Thunderbirds" creator Gerry Anderson's TV shows and commercials that was salvaged and stored away for 30 years by a driver at the production studio has come to light and is set to go up for auction this month. "I've been in auctions for over 15 years, and we've never had a collection of Gerry Anderson items this big in one auction," Alastair McCrea, auction house Ewbank's entertainment and memorabilia valuer, told Reuters.

