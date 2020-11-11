People News Roundup: 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert; Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction and more

Left Menu
'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform. Roblox said on Tuesday it would partner with Columbia Records to bring the "Old Town Road" singer to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when coronavirus curbs have barred big gatherings.

Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, the auction house said on Monday.

Souvankham Thammavongsa wins Canada's top literary Scotiabank Giller Prize

Souvankham Thammavongsa has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada's top award for literature, for her short story collection "How To Pronounce Knife," the prize's sponsor announced on Monday.

Published by Penguin Random House Canada unit McClelland & Stewart, the book is a "stunning collection of stories that portray the immigrant experience in achingly beautiful prose," the jury wrote.

