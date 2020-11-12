Left Menu
'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne

Britain will hold "a blockbuster weekend of celebrations" in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra day's public holiday, to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne, the government announced on Thursday. The 94-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022. 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert

Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform. Roblox said on Tuesday it would partner with Columbia Records to bring the "Old Town Road" singer to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when coronavirus curbs have barred big gatherings. Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, the auction house said on Monday.

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Gillette India Ltd. Announces First Quarter Results

Sales up 12, Profit After Tax PAT up 54 vs year ago for the quarter ended September 30, 2020Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoirGillette India Limited GIL announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the...

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched

Indian Navys fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir was launched on Thursday at Mumbais Mazagon Dock. Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine through video conferencing.Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarin...

Tokyo Olympics athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival -organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next years Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spre...

NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

PIPAVAV, India, Nov. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- NICDC Logistics Data Services NLDS has launched its container tracking services at Pipavav Port, widening its coverage to 17 ports. With this expansion, NLDS will now be covering 100 percent of In...
