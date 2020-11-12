Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne

Britain will hold "a blockbuster weekend of celebrations" in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra day's public holiday, to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne, the government announced on Thursday. The 94-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022. 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert

Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform. Roblox said on Tuesday it would partner with Columbia Records to bring the "Old Town Road" singer to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when coronavirus curbs have barred big gatherings. Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' stars at Hollywood auction

The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $200,000 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills on Dec. 3, the auction house said on Monday.