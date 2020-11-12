Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop girl band pulls video after backlash in China over baby panda; Czech group offers 'take-away' theatre amid COVID lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X to perform in first virtual Roblox concert

Rapper Lil Nas X will perform in a virtual concert and debut a new music video on Roblox this weekend, in the first such venture for the hugely popular kids gaming platform. Roblox said on Tuesday it would partner with Columbia Records to bring the "Old Town Road" singer to its millions of users for three free live virtual concerts, as video games become a popular means for artists to promote their music when coronavirus curbs have barred big gatherings.

K-pop girl band pulls video after backlash in China over baby panda

A reality TV episode showing K-pop girl band BLACKPINK holding a newly born panda was pulled after accusations in China that the group mishandled a national treasure, the latest row between South Korea's entertainment stars and audiences in its large neighbour. Last month, South Korean boyband BTS was heavily criticised in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War, and some BTS-related products were removed from Chinese websites.

Czech group offers 'take-away' theatre amid COVID lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic may have shut Czech theatres for now but some Prague residents hungry for entertainment have found that watching a live performance can be as easy as grabbing a takeaway. Prague troupe Cirk La Putyka has opened a "Culture Window" at a Prague marketplace building where an audience of up to four outside can watch a five-minute live show of music, acrobatics and dancing inside, while still observing social distancing rules.

India to regulate streaming services, online content

India's federal government will regulate content on video streaming platforms, including global services such as Netflix , Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney's Hotstar, as part of rules announced this week. India's ministry of information and broadcasting will oversee streaming video content, which was previously unregulated, a brief government circular said on Tuesday, without providing further details.

Gillian Anderson recounts her Madame Tussauds moment on set of 'The Crown'

Playing famous people comes with myriad challenges and Gillian Anderson had it tougher than most when she took on British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the new season of "The Crown" without any special effects. Thatcher enters the Netflix television series portraying the British royal family as it moves into the 1980s, when the polarizing Conservative Party leader was at the height of her power.

'Come Away' lets Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan take flight with multiracial cast

Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan are brother and sister in the new fantasy film "Come Away" that puts a new spin on two of the best-known British children's classic stories. And that's not all. Both Peter and Alice are played by multi-racial young actors, with David Oyelowo playing their father and Angelina Jolie playing their mother in turn of the 20th century England.

Kylie heads back to dancefloor with new album 'Disco'

Since Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue played her parents' ABBA and Donna Summer records as a child, disco music has always been a part of her. In the new album she released last week, Minogue returns to those roots, and could make British chart history if it reaches number one.

Gerry Anderson puppets, collected by studio driver, go to auction

A treasure trove of models and puppets from "Thunderbirds" creator Gerry Anderson's TV shows and commercials that was salvaged and stored away for 30 years by a driver at the production studio has come to light and is set to go up for auction this month. "I've been in auctions for over 15 years, and we've never had a collection of Gerry Anderson items this big in one auction," Alastair McCrea, auction house Ewbank's entertainment and memorabilia valuer, told Reuters.