Rajasthan Guv, CM condoles demise of Padma Shri awardee sculptor Arjun Prajapati

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condoled the demise of Padma Shri awardee sculptor Arjun Prajapati. Prajapati died here on Thursday.

In his condolence message, Governor Mishra praised Prajapati's work and prayed for peace for his soul. Chief Minister Gehlot said Prajapati gave a new identity to the traditional 'Bani-Thani' form of art and established a different identity for it in the country and abroad. His death is an irreparable loss to the art world, he said.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and many other leaders also mourned Prajapati's death..