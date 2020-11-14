Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument; It's not just K-pop in South Korea and more

Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument A huge gilded statue of a dog has been unveiled on a busy traffic circle in the capital of Turkmenistan by the country's longtime leader, who has also written an ode to the local breed and gifted one to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument; It's not just K-pop in South Korea and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Waste not, want not: Dutch students build electric car from recycled material

Dutch students have created a fully functioning electric car made entirely out of waste, including plastics fished out of the sea, recycled PET bottles and household garbage. The bright yellow, sporty two-seater which the students named 'Luca', can reach a top speed of 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour and has a reach of 220 kilometres when fully charged, the Technical University of Eindhoven said.

Smooth transition: Japanese mask maker dumps Trump, embraces Biden

For a mask producer in Japan, the transition from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden has been a smooth one, as it switches production to masks of the Democrat president-elect. Ogawa Studios, a small producer in Saitama, north of Tokyo, starting making rubber Biden masks earlier this year but since his election win last week, it has ramped up production.

Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea

In a film theatre near Seoul, scores of middle-aged South Korean women in matching baby-blue T-shirts, hair bands and face masks inscribed with the word "Hero" are screaming, singing along and taking selfies. They are some of the 135,000-member fan club of top male South Korean singer Lim Young-woong, gathering to watch "Mr Trot: The Movie", a movie featuring him and other singers who perform the country's oldest form of popular music, commonly called trot.

Brazilian duo glide through Sao Paulo streets with broomsticks for Muggles

In the famously traffic-choked streets of Brazilian megalopolis Sao Paulo, two men have invented a novel way of getting from point A to B - and they are raising a lot of eyebrows in the process. On a recent Saturday, Vinícius Sanctus, 39, and Alessandro Russo, 28, could be seen coasting down the city's main thoroughfares on a pair of broomsticks, each one attached to a single motorized wheel.

Turkmenistan erects giant gilded dog monument

A huge gilded statue of a dog has been unveiled on a busy traffic circle in the capital of Turkmenistan by the country's longtime leader, who has also written an ode to the local breed and gifted one to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The statue, with a screen showing Turkmenistan's beloved Alabai dogs in action wrapped around the pedestal, joins another on a different major junction, also coated in gold, of President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov himself, seated on a horse.

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne; Kylie tops chart in five decades

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Four days of events planned to mark UK queens 70 years on throneBritain will hold a blockbuster weekend of celebrations in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra days public holiday, to ...

Health News Roundup: Biden coronavirus advisers nix national U.S. lockdown; U.S. Secret Service officers sidelined by COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Fauci not advising Biden, sees no reason to quit Trump now Reuters interviewDr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said he has had no contact with President-elect Joe ...

Golf-Australian Scott suffers unlucky break on Masters Friday

There was no disputing that Adam Scott had the unluckiest break at the Masters on Friday, a wretched piece of poor fortune that fully tested the Australians famous sense of equanimity.Scott was only three strokes off the lead playing the pa...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission; the pandemic crashes into Russia's space city

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first operational missionElon Musks SpaceX is poised to send a crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station on Saturday evening in NASAs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020