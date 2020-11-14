People News Roundup: Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne; Kylie tops chart in five decades

Left Menu
'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1 Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Four days of events planned to mark UK queen's 70 years on throne

Britain will hold "a blockbuster weekend of celebrations" in the summer of 2022, featuring an extra day's public holiday, to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary on the throne, the government announced on Thursday. The 94-year-old, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, will add another milestone when she marks her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022.

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts. Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

