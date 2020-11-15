Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1; Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea and more

If people do not like it, the 22-year-old musician is cool with that, saying she has quit trying to please other people. The video for "We Lost the Summer" was released on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1; Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea and more
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Delayed 'Friends' reunion expected to film in March, Matthew Perry says

The long-delayed "Friends" reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said on Thursday, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" Perry tweeted.

Paris Jackson wears heart on her sleeve in debut solo album

Paris Jackson says her musical influences when growing up with dad Michael ranged from Motown to classical music, but the style she has embraced for her first album is alternative and folksy. If people do not like it, the 22-year-old musician is cool with that, saying she has quit trying to please other people.

Trot is hot: It's not just K-pop in South Korea

In a film theatre near Seoul, scores of middle-aged South Korean women in matching baby-blue T-shirts, hair bands and face masks inscribed with the word "Hero" are screaming, singing along and taking selfies. They are some of the 135,000-member fan club of top male South Korean singer Lim Young-woong, gathering to watch "Mr Trot: The Movie", a movie featuring him and other singers who perform the country's oldest form of popular music, commonly called trot.

K-pop's TXT sing of pandemic's toll on the young in 'We Lost the Summer'

K-pop boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) describe their latest EP as a teen account of how the pandemic shattered their world, and they hope it resonates with young people everywhere. The EP contains the singles "Blue Hour" and "We Lost the Summer", which both reflect the impact of the health crisis. The video for "We Lost the Summer" was released on Thursday.

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts. Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

Czech Republic reports 7,357 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise by 171

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Germany beat Ukraine 3-1 with Werner double to top group

Germany striker Timo Werner scored in each half to help steer his side from behind to a 3-1 home win over Ukraine in the Nations League on Saturday as they topped the group with one round of games left to play.Werner scored twice after Lero...

Golf-Johnson charges to four-shot lead after Masters third round

Dustin Johnson had one arm in the Green Jacket after charging to a four-shot lead with a magnificent third round at the Masters on Saturday. Ten players were within one stroke starting the round, but Johnson was a class apart, in control of...

Tropical Storm Iota strengthens as it approaches Central America

Tropical Storm Iota is strengthening as it barrels toward Central America, with authorities urging communities to evacuate before it unleashes life-threatening flooding across a region still recovering from Hurricane Etas devastation. Iota ...

Soccer-Spain grab draw with Switzerland after record-man Ramos misses two penalties

Spain captain Sergio Ramos missed two penalties but team mate Gerard Moreno came off the bench to grab a late equaliser and snatch a 1-1 draw away to Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday.The result relegated Switzerland and Spain l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020