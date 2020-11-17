Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies; Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time and more

Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies Movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc struck a deal that will allow Universal Pictures to offer its movies in U.S. homes as soon as 17 days after they debut in theaters, the companies said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 10:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Celebrity snapper Rankin focuses on death in online show

Rankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to the subject of death in a online exhibition that opened on Monday. "Lost for Words" consists of portraits of people with images of their deceased loved ones projected onto them. Alongside the pictures, they talk about their experiences of grief and loss in videoed interviews.

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 million Debut

"Freaky," a body-swap horror movie from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, slashed its box office competition, debuting to $3.7 million over the weekend. In the coronavirus era, when nearly every movie scheduled for theatrical release has been postponed, those ticket sales were easily enough to nab first place on U.S. charts. The film played on 2,472 screens in North America. Overseas, "Freaky" grossed $1.9 million from 20 international markets for a global haul of $5.6 million.

Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies

Movie theater operator Cinemark Holdings Inc struck a deal that will allow Universal Pictures to offer its movies in U.S. homes as soon as 17 days after they debut in theaters, the companies said on Monday. The multi-year agreement is similar to one that Comcast-owned Universal made in July with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, embracing a major shift from traditional movie release patterns.

Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time

Taylor Swift said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold off to a private equity company, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself and resume control over the rights to her first six albums. "This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge," the 30-year-old singer wrote in a Twitter posting.

