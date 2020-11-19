Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run; French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial and more

Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' "Black Panther" actor Michael B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:29 IST
People News Roundup: Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run; French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey may be the next celebrity to throw his hat into the political ring. The star of "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Magic Mike" appeared to be considering the idea when discussing politics with syndicated talk radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview posted online on Wednesday.

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and director. The trial of Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani, who opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe in August, 2015, started on Monday in Paris.

Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, sought advice from two senior members of the royal family before writing a letter to her father which is at the centre of a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, court documents show. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes turns to chants to relieve pandemic blues

After a nearly 25-year country music career, singer LeAnn Rimes is finding new ways to share her voice - through a podcast and her first chant record. The Grammy Award winner, 38, meditates regularly and says she wanted to make chanting more accessible to her fans to relieve the pandemic blues. The stress caused Rimes' psoriasis to flare up, which she revealed through a picture of her skin outbreak in October to encourage people to shed their hang-ups.

Thomas Markle not important witness in Meghan's UK court case, judge says

Thomas Markle does not appear to be an important witness in the London court battle pitting his daughter Meghan, the British royal, against a tabloid newspaper, so he need not give evidence in person, the judge overseeing the case said on Wednesday. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father in August 2018.

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

"Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan was named People's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor. Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him "a cool feeling."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list

Award-winning singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae, Apple CEO Tim Cook and MSNBCs Rachel Maddow have made Out magazines 2020 Out100 list. Pride Media announced on Thursday that its annual list honouring the 100 most influential LGBTQ people of t...

Assistant commissioner in Delhi govt's Food and Supply department held for taking bribe: CBI

The CBI arrested an assistant commissioner in the Food and Supply department of the Delhi government red handed on Thursday while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs one lakh from a fair shop owner, officials said. The agency also arre...

CBI carries out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh, including premises of former TDP MLA: Officials.

CBI carries out searches at 25 locations in Andhra Pradesh, including premises of former TDP MLA Officials....

Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 mn pounds

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds about Rs 130.4 crore. The acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen Mphasis next-generati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020