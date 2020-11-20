Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' ; Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run and more

Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan was named People's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' ; Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Something old, something new: Gucci revives classics to regain edge

Gucci is revisiting 1960s handbags and other classics in its latest collection, mixing them with up-to-the-minute sneakers and logoed skateboards, as it seeks to reach a wider audience and reverse a fall in sales after years of stellar growth. With traditional fashion shows cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, designer Alessandro Michele teamed up with U.S. director Gus Van Sant to shoot a seven-part miniseries to show off his largely seasonless, gender-neutral creations.

'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theaters and streaming on Christmas

Superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. AT&T's Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the blockbuster film will be shown in theaters outside the United States, where HBO Max is not available, starting on Dec. 16.

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra. Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called "All Rise," producers said on Tuesday.

Matthew McConaughey toys with possible Texas governor run

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey may be the next celebrity to throw his hat into the political ring. The star of "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Magic Mike" appeared to be considering the idea when discussing politics with syndicated talk radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview posted online on Wednesday.

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and director. The trial of Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani, who opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe in August, 2015, started on Monday in Paris.

Josh Groban seeking "Harmony" through new album

Josh Groban is wishing for some "Harmony" as he releases a new album with that title during a virtual concert tour that lacks the usual live action and applause. "Not just because of the obvious musical connotations, but just because of the effort that needed to come as far as just bringing some order to the chaos," said the 39-year-old singer-songwriter.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes turns to chants to relieve pandemic blues

After a nearly 25-year country music career, singer LeAnn Rimes is finding new ways to share her voice - through a podcast and her first chant record. The Grammy Award winner, 38, meditates regularly and says she wanted to make chanting more accessible to her fans to relieve the pandemic blues. The stress caused Rimes' psoriasis to flare up, which she revealed through a picture of her skin outbreak in October to encourage people to shed their hang-ups.

Thomas Markle not important witness in Meghan's UK court case, judge says

Thomas Markle does not appear to be an important witness in the London court battle pitting his daughter Meghan, the British royal, against a tabloid newspaper, so he need not give evidence in person, the judge overseeing the case said on Wednesday. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father in August 2018.

Jailed producer Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19, spokesmen say

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has not contracted the novel coronavirus while in prison, his spokesmen said on Thursday, but he is being closely monitored due to a number of other health issues. Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing.

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

"Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan was named People's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor. Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him "a cool feeling."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britains Matt Wallace and Colombias Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the f...

Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January

A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italys special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of ...

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez denies bust-up after Ecuador mauling

Colombias James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national teams 6-1 defeat by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier this week. The Everton midfielder said the speculation about confrontat...

Fearing Turkish role, France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh

France wants international supervision to implement a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict amid concerns in Paris that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks, the presidency said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020