Reuters Odd News Summary

Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra. Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Director Spike Lee changes direction with musical about Viagra

Director Spike Lee, best known for making movies about the experience of being Black in America, is switching course with a musical - on the subject of Viagra. Lee will direct the as-yet-untitled film from a screenplay he has co-written about the discovery and launch of the erectile dysfunction drug. It is based on a 2018 article in Esquire magazine called "All Rise," producers said on Tuesday. Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge

A Greek candlemaker has come up with a novel way of highlighting the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of the new coronvirus; putting them on his Santa candles. Alexios Gerakis in the northern town of Thessaloniki has made decorative candles featuring Father Christmas, with a big blue surgical mask covering his white beard.

