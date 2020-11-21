Left Menu
People News Roundup: Josh Groban seeking "Harmony" through new album; UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary and more

Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape.

21-11-2020
People News Roundup: Josh Groban seeking "Harmony" through new album; UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Josh Groban seeking "Harmony" through new album

Josh Groban is wishing for some "Harmony" as he releases a new album with that title during a virtual concert tour that lacks the usual live action and applause. "Not just because of the obvious musical connotations, but just because of the effort that needed to come as far as just bringing some order to the chaos," said the 39-year-old singer-songwriter.

UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they were unable to share with their family during England's current coronavirus lockdown. Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two.

Jailed producer Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19, spokesmen say

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has not contracted the novel coronavirus while in prison, his spokesmen said on Thursday, but he is being closely monitored due to a number of other health issues. Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing.

