Odd News Roundup: Pakistan's lonely elephant serenaded one last time at farewell party; Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British Airways and more

After years of campaigning by animal rights advocates and pop star Cher to rescue him from grim conditions with no companion, Kaavan was finally set to be airlifted to an elephant sanctuary on Sunday. British pianist's velvety tones soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys While on tour in central Thailand, British musician Paul Barton has been mobbed by unruly audiences that tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano.

Updated: 24-11-2020 02:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

New idea for your Santa list? Crockery, slippers or trolleys from British Airways

British Airways put crockery, slippers and trolleys from its now retired jumbo jets up for sale on Monday, seeking to shift retired stock and keep its brand on customers' minds at a time when very few people are travelling. The airline, which earlier this year sold off millions of pounds worth of art to boost its pandemic-hit finances, said it was opening a Christmas shop via a website to sell items such as blankets and champagne flutes from first class cabins.

Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary

When confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi decided to put masks on his chocolate Santas in his small workshop in rural Hungary, he intended it as a light-hearted joke to raise people's spirits amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. But it turned out to be shrewd business move as orders surged online, and now he can hardly keep pace with demand.

Pakistan's lonely elephant serenaded one last time at farewell party

Officials and well-wishers gathered at Islamabad Zoo on Monday for a farewell party for Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan before he sets off for a new life in Cambodia this week. After years of campaigning by animal rights advocates and pop star Cher to rescue him from grim conditions with no companion, Kaavan was finally set to be airlifted to an elephant sanctuary on Sunday.

British pianist's velvety tones soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys While on tour in central Thailand, British musician Paul Barton has been mobbed by unruly audiences that tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano. Barton is a rock star to hundreds of hungry wild monkeys that he hopes his music can calm, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare.

