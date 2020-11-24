Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Temple kissing scenes stir trouble for Netflix India

An Indian state on Sunday asked police to investigate after a member of the country's ruling party objected to scenes in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, in which a Hindu girl kisses a Muslim boy against the backdrop of a Hindu temple. The series is based on an English novel by one of India's leading writers Vikram Seth and follows a young girl's quest for a husband. It is directed by celebrated Indian filmmaker Mira Nair.

Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs. It was Swift's record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show, although she was absent from the ceremony and thanked fans on video for their support of her surprise lockdown album "folklore."

'Freaky' Repeats as Winner at Quiet U.S. Box Office With $1.2 Million

Body-swap horror comedy "Freaky" repeated as the winner of a seriously subdued U.S. box office with $1.2 million at 2,057 locations in North America. The Universal and Blumhouse Productions' movie stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer and Kathryn Newton as a low-profile high schooler who inadvertently switch bodies on Friday the 13th. "Freaky" has taken in $5.6 million in it first 10 days amid reluctance among many moviegoers to return to multiplexes until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarpur: Police raids central jail, Ganja, knives recovered

A police team raided Shahid Khudi Ram Bose Central Jail in Muzzafarpur early morning today and seized cannabis among other things.We conducted a routine raid at the Central jail in Muzaffarpur. In the search 14 packets of ganja, one SIM car...

Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's intervention over stubble burning, says COVID-19 cases in Delhi declining

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention to get rid of pollution due to stubble burning and also informed the coronavirus cases in the national capital have been steadily decreasing a...

Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined after jail staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Ghislaine Maxwell has been quarantined after staff tested positive for coronavirus at the jail where she is awaiting trial on charges she aided late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse of girls, U.S. prosecutors said in a letter on Mond...

Customs arrest Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

The Customs on Tuesday formally arrested suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sources said the sleuths from the Customs Preventive Commissionerate visited the jail where Sivasankar is present...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020