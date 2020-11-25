Entertainment News Roundup: 'Happiest Season' spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce dominates surprise Grammy field, marked by snub for The Weeknd

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that mostly favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd. Beyonce's leading nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with 79 nominations, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

'Happiest Season' spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

"Happiest Season," out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays. Stewart, who is bisexual, says she's astounded it's taken this long for a major studio to get behind such a film.

Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs. It was Swift's record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show, although she was absent from the ceremony and thanked fans on video for their support of her surprise lockdown album "folklore."