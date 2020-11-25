Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt'

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band

South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band has been at the forefront of South Korean pop music, recently notching their first ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with "Dynamite".

'Happiest Season' spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

"Happiest Season," out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays. Stewart, who is bisexual, says she's astounded it's taken this long for a major studio to get behind such a film.

Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs. It was Swift's record sixth win of the top prize at the fan-voted show, although she was absent from the ceremony and thanked fans on video for their support of her surprise lockdown album "folklore."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...

Cricket-NZ, Windies to discuss 'BLM' support during tour

New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming tour. The West Indies and England teams t...

Telangana CM expresses shock at Ahmed Patel's demise

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed shock at the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, ...

Ahmed Patel kept Congress together in difficult times, says Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel while saying that he kept the Congress party together during difficult times. He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020