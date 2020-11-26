Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa' and more

Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt' Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa' and more
BTS (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday. Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series "Hannibal," will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt'

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band

South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band has been at the forefront of South Korean pop music, recently notching their first ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with "Dynamite".

Milan's La Scala opts for TV gala as virus cancels season debut

Milan's La Scala will broadcast a music and dance gala from its empty auditorium next month after it was forced to abandon its traditional December opening with an opera for the first time since World War Two due to the pandemic. Its usual new season opening, a highlight of Italy's cultural calendar, will be replaced on Dec. 7 by a show of arias and duets, starring opera and ballet stars from across the world, including tenor Placido Domingo.

'Happiest Season' spotlights LGBT love in Christmas rom-com

"Happiest Season," out on Hulu on Friday and starring Kristen Stewart, breaks the mold as a romantic comedy about a lesbian couple set around the holidays. Stewart, who is bisexual, says she's astounded it's taken this long for a major studio to get behind such a film.

From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa'

When Alex Winter became the first filmmaker to get access to a vault of Frank Zappa's private videos, he could not decide initially whether it was a blessing or a curse. It took Winter six years to work through the material and turn it into the documentary "Zappa," which presents a unique portrait of the influential late musician.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chevron Launched: A Great Place to be Stranded

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir People of Delhi-NCR can now look forward to get over their Quarantine fatigue at Chevron, a stunning new lounge that has been launched today. To avoid any crowding, the lounge has been launched in three phas...

Conekt Gadgets Launches India's Fastest Charging Powerbank

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into Indias accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveile...

Plum raises USD 4.1 mn in funding from Surge, Tanglin Venture Partners, others

Employee insurance start-up Plum on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.1 million about Rs 30.2 crore in funding, led by Sequoia Capital Indias Surge and Tanglin Venture Partners. Existing investors, including Incubate Fund, also participated...

Disney to layoff about 32,000 workers in first half of 2021

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would layoff 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The layoff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020