Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt' Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday. Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series "Hannibal," will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling. Beyonce dominates Grammy nods; snubbed The Weeknd calls process 'corrupt'

Beyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artists over mainstream musicians, topped by a stunning snub for Canadian singer The Weeknd, who called the process "corrupt." Beyonce's nine nods made her the second most nominated Grammy artist in history, with a total of 79, and came through projects that celebrated Black culture in a year of racial turmoil in the United States. South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band

South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band has been at the forefront of South Korean pop music, recently notching their first ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with "Dynamite". Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards. The men's fashion and style magazine also honoured campaigning soccer player Marcus Rashford and actress Lashana Lynch, among others, at a virtual ceremony broadcast on Thursday via GQ's YouTube channel and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall. Milan's La Scala opts for TV gala as virus cancels season debut

Milan's La Scala will broadcast a music and dance gala from its empty auditorium next month after it was forced to abandon its traditional December opening with an opera for the first time since World War Two due to the pandemic. Its usual new season opening, a highlight of Italy's cultural calendar, will be replaced on Dec. 7 by a show of arias and duets, starring opera and ballet stars from across the world, including tenor Placido Domingo. From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa'

When Alex Winter became the first filmmaker to get access to a vault of Frank Zappa's private videos, he could not decide initially whether it was a blessing or a curse. It took Winter six years to work through the material and turn it into the documentary "Zappa," which presents a unique portrait of the influential late musician.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Amazon tussle: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday accused e-commerce giant Amazonof adopting a media strategy of having every development reported and converted into a line of communication with stock exchanges regarding the Amazon-Future Co...

Telangana BJP chief threatens to demolish AIMIM office if it damages PV Narasimha Rao, NTR memorials

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office Darussalam if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. I heard Owaisi Akbarud...

Haeal launches co-branded Turmeric Sanitizer and Hand Wash in association with Kerala Blasters football club

KOCHI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of Indias top-rated football club. This unique new line of prod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020