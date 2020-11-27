Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.

Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday. Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series "Hannibal," will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band

South Korean boy band BTS on Tuesday snagged the first ever Grammy nomination for a K-pop band, taking the worldwide sensation a step closer to winning the music award. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band has been at the forefront of South Korean pop music, recently notching their first ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with "Dynamite".

Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards. The men's fashion and style magazine also honoured campaigning soccer player Marcus Rashford and actress Lashana Lynch, among others, at a virtual ceremony broadcast on Thursday via GQ's YouTube channel and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Milan's La Scala opts for TV gala as virus cancels season debut

Milan's La Scala will broadcast a music and dance gala from its empty auditorium next month after it was forced to abandon its traditional December opening with an opera for the first time since World War Two due to the pandemic. Its usual new season opening, a highlight of Italy's cultural calendar, will be replaced on Dec. 7 by a show of arias and duets, starring opera and ballet stars from across the world, including tenor Placido Domingo.

From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa'

When Alex Winter became the first filmmaker to get access to a vault of Frank Zappa's private videos, he could not decide initially whether it was a blessing or a curse. It took Winter six years to work through the material and turn it into the documentary "Zappa," which presents a unique portrait of the influential late musician.