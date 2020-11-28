Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie; Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.

Denmark's Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in next 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has been chosen to replace Johnny Depp in the upcoming third film in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Warner Bros. said on Wednesday. Mikkelsen, 55, who is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the U.S. television series "Hannibal," will play the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the spinoff movie from "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.

Racing great Hamilton, fundraiser Captain Tom top GQ awards

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards. The men's fashion and style magazine also honoured campaigning soccer player Marcus Rashford and actress Lashana Lynch, among others, at a virtual ceremony broadcast on Thursday via GQ's YouTube channel and hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

From the musician's own vault comes documentary 'Zappa'

When Alex Winter became the first filmmaker to get access to a vault of Frank Zappa's private videos, he could not decide initially whether it was a blessing or a curse. It took Winter six years to work through the material and turn it into the documentary "Zappa," which presents a unique portrait of the influential late musician.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Videos

Latest News

Seventh Pakistan cricketer tests positive for coronavirus in New Zealand

A seventh member of the Pakistan touring squad has tested positive for coronavirus days after six members reported positive, New Zealands Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday. Pakistan Cricket Board PCB CEO Wasim Khan had told...

Maha: Man held for carrying revolver

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday for alleged illegal possession of a country-maderevolver, an official said. The accused, Nazish Anwar Siddiqui, was nabbed in Mumbra township following...

People News Roundup: Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to freeAmerican singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to...

Deadly crash into Buffalo monument under investigation

Police on Friday were investigating what led a speeding minivan to crash into a monument in front of Buffalo City Hall, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver on Thanksgiving. Police identified the woman who died as 34-year-o...
