Odd News Roundup: Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia; Orsted wins right to stick with 19th century physicist's name and more

Orsted wins right to stick with 19th century physicist's name Danish energy group Orsted has won a dispute with descendants of scientist Hans Christian Orsted over the legal right to use his name, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

30-11-2020
Odd News Roundup: Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia; Orsted wins right to stick with 19th century physicist's name and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the culmination of years of campaigning for his transfer by American singer Cher. Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet Kaavan and was photographed in sunglasses, black face mask and white jacket meeting the vets who accompanied the elephant, who made the long journey in a custom-made crate.

Orsted wins right to stick with 19th century physicist's name

Danish energy group Orsted has won a dispute with descendants of scientist Hans Christian Orsted over the legal right to use his name, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. The company changed its name from DONG Energy - short for Danish Oil and Natural Gas - to Orsted in 2017, saying it was a celebration of the 19th century Danish physicist, after a switch from fossil fuels to being the world's largest developer of offshore wind farms.

Monolith mystery deepens as Utah desert object vanishes

No word as to whether Star Trek's Scotty "beamed it up," but the mysterious, shiny monolith that was spotted in a remote southeastern Utah desert two weeks ago is gone. A state crew that buzzed through the wilderness, counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter, found the alien-looking object on Nov. 18 and touched off international sci-fi speculation, harkening to the classic Stanley Kubrick 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey."

