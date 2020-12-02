Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set up each evening on a patch of lawn in front of a large screen. Known as 'Cinema Under the Stars', the outdoor camp-style movie space opened two months ago in the capital of Indonesia's most populous province of West Java with the aim of keeping people both entertained and socially distanced.

Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on February 4

Universal Studios Japan will open its new Nintendo themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said on Monday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The "Super Nintendo World" area will feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, according to Universal Studios Japan.

Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with 600 fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by American singer Cher. Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet the elephant and met the vets who accompanied Kaavan on his long journey in a custom-made crate, with more than 200 kg (441 lbs) of food to keep him busy.

Singer Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules with party

British pop star Rita Ora apologised on Monday after she admitted she had attended a party to celebrate her 30th birthday which broke England's strict COVID-19 lockdown laws. Ora said she had gone to a "small gathering with some friends" which the Sun newspaper said was held at a restaurant in west London on Saturday night with 30 people in attendance.

South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service

South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognised K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. All able-bodied South Korean men aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for about two years as part of the country's efforts to guard against North Korea.

Oscars 2021 to be 'in-person telecast', will not be held virtually - Variety

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organized traditionally as an "in-person telecast," according to a report from Variety. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 73rd Academy Awards ceremony to April 25, 2021, so that theaters would be open again in the spring, which will allow more films to compete in the awards, the report said.

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January. The pink, blue, yellow and lavender pastel outfits the seven singers wore in the record-setting video are expected to fetch what Julien's Auctions on Monday called a conservative estimate of $20,000 - $40,000.

'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote on Instagram.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears appeal of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction A lawyer for Bill Cosby on Tuesday told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the judge at the entertainer's 2018 sexual assault trial should have barred five prosecution witnesses who testified that Cosby had also drugged and raped them. Two years ago the once-popular comedian and actor was found guilty of drugging and raping a one-time friend, Andrea Constand, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He is serving a three-to-ten-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia.