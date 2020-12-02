Odd News Roundup: Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia; Unscary 'Brexit monster' takes a turn in Rotterdam ahead of Jan. 1 border controls and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Unscary 'Brexit monster' takes a turn in Rotterdam ahead of Jan. 1 border controls

The "Brexit Monster", a furry blue mascot created by the Netherlands to personify problems linked to Britain's EU departure, made an appearance at the Port of Rotterdam on Tuesday to warn that customs controls are coming on Jan. 1. "'Deal or no deal' is, for the port operations, not relevant," said Mark Dijk, the port's Brexit coordinator. Droning the drove: Israeli cow-herders turn to flying tech

The buzz of tiny rotors has replaced dog barks and bullwhips on this Israeli ranch, where drones are being used to herd and observe cattle. The remote-controlled quadcopters hover near the cows, which move along in response while live video is relayed back to the farmers.

Monolith or just trash? Metal sculpture in Utah appears to have been demolished

The mysterious metal column found standing inexplicably in a remote part of Utah's desert last month was knocked down and dismantled by a group of men who considered it "trash," according to a photographer who documented the object's demise. As images of the object gleaming amid dusty red rocks spread online, many noted a vague resemblance to the so-called "monoliths" in Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," prompting strained jokes about a possibly extraterrestrial origin.

Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with 600 fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by American singer Cher. Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet the elephant and met the vets who accompanied Kaavan on his long journey in a custom-made crate, with more than 200 kg (441 lbs) of food to keep him busy.

Czech golden pig ornaments get mask for COVID Christmas

A Czech Christmas ornament maker has added tiny masks to the country's traditional golden pigs, which are said to arrive in the homes of good children who fast before Christmas Eve's family feast. The glass ornaments which can be hung from a Christmas tree have proved incredibly popular.

French rescuers rig crane to help obese man stuck in home

French rescuers had to go to extremes to evacuate a man suffering from morbid obesity from his flat on Tuesday, after he was immobilized in his home following an accident last year. Some 50 rescuers and a crane were used in the operation in the southern city of Perpignan. Estimated to weigh between 250 and 300 kilos (550 lbs to 660 lbs), the man, identified as "Alain P." had been unable to move from the floor after falling out of bed a year ago. He will now be hospitalised for several months as doctors tend to his needs and try and help him lose body fat.

From hijabs to cosplay, Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers

It may not be haute couture, but former Indonesian school teacher turned tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi has found a lucrative market for his cat fashions, creating unique costumes and cosplay outfits for cats. After quitting his job as a teacher, he tried his hand at a number of businesses, including running a motorbike repair shop, before stumbling upon cat fashions, an idea from one of his cat-loving cousins.

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail. "What we have noticed a lot during the time of the pandemic is that they pay much more attention to the dog," special education teacher Meritxell Arias told Reuters as the children laughed and petted the golden retriever, who also appeared to be smiling.

Change is in the hair: Thai royalist turns rebel

Mitree Chitinunda was such a devoted Thai royalist that he had the king's portrait cut into his hair last year, but politics like fashion and hairstyles is changing in Thailand. Mitree latest hairstyle shows the "Hunger Games" salute of the pro-democracy protesters who are demanding reforms to curb the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in addition to a new prime minister and new constitution.

Hungarian Santas ditch the chimney for the internet With Hungary under partial lockdown to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, several local companies have started offering online meetings with Santa Claus for children holed up at home with their families. One of the Hungarian companies that normally rents out Santas for families and business events has come up with several forms of COVID-19-proof meetings.