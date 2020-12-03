Left Menu
People News Roundup: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."; Argentine prosecutors raid home of Maradona's psychiatrist in probe and more

'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. Two years ago the once-popular comedian and actor was found guilty of drugging and raping a one-time friend, Andrea Constand, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemic

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of their usual choice of Sandringham amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday. "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Argentine prosecutors raid home of Maradona's psychiatrist in probe

Argentine investigators raided the home of Diego Maradona's psychiatrist on Tuesday, the latest twist in a probe into the soccer legend's death last week, which has already seen files seized from his personal doctor. Prosecutors, with a judicial order, carried out searches in the house and the private office of Agustina Cosachov in Buenos Aires, as they had done on Sunday with the properties of Maradona's personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," formerly known as Ellen Page, on Tuesday said he was a transgender person and had changed his first name to Elliot. "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote on Instagram.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

Pennsylvania Supreme Court hears appeal of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction A lawyer for Bill Cosby on Tuesday told the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that the judge at the entertainer's 2018 sexual assault trial should have barred five prosecution witnesses who testified that Cosby had also drugged and raped them. Two years ago the once-popular comedian and actor was found guilty of drugging and raping a one-time friend, Andrea Constand, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He is serving a three-to-ten-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia.

