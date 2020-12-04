Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature; Singer Cher says Kaavan will live life as an elephant, not a prisoner and more

Decathlete Rafer Johnson, 'World's Greatest Athlete', dies at 86 Rafer Johnson, who was crowned the world's greatest athlete after winning the decathlon gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and later helped tackle Robert F. She was there to see him beginning to explore his new home and said: "You know this is amazing for him...

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:28 IST
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature; Singer Cher says Kaavan will live life as an elephant, not a prisoner and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Decathlete Rafer Johnson, 'World's Greatest Athlete', dies at 86

Rafer Johnson, who was crowned the world's greatest athlete after winning the decathlon gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and later helped tackle Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. The LA84 Foundation, of which he was a founding member, confirmed Johnson's death, saying he passed away at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.

Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature

Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a rebuke from nature as he called for more action to tackle climate change. The prince spoke during a conversation about the environment with the chief executive of a streaming platform for climate documentaries.

Singer Cher says Kaavan will live life as an elephant, not a prisoner

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan began his new life in a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary on Tuesday, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by U.S. singer Cher. She was there to see him beginning to explore his new home and said: "You know this is amazing for him... his life is going to be the life of an elephant and not the life of a prisoner."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reports less than 50k COVID cases for 27th day in a row; 36,594 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 27th day in a row with 36,594 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Friday. The overall coronavirus cases reached 95...

US adds Chinese chipmaker, oil giant to security blacklist

The US government has stepped up a feud with Beijing over security by adding Chinas biggest processor chip maker and a state-owned oil giant to a blacklist that limits access to American technology and investment. Thursdays announcement add...

INSIGHT-Fortune or foresight? AstraZeneca and Oxford's stories clash on COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their COVID-19 vaccine, a rare instance of public dissension between major institutions collaborating on a pivotal...

Met dept withdraws red alert for 7 Ker districts as cyclone Burevi weakens

In a relief to Kerala, the Met department has withdrawn the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rains in the seven southernmost districts of the state as thedeep depression was likely to weaken further into a depression. The India Met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020