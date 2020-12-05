People News Roundup: Decathlete Rafer Johnson, 'World's Greatest Athlete', dies at 86; Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Decathlete Rafer Johnson, 'World's Greatest Athlete', dies at 86
Rafer Johnson, who was crowned the world's greatest athlete after winning the decathlon gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and later helped tackle Robert F. Kennedy's assassin, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. The LA84 Foundation, of which he was a founding member, confirmed Johnson's death, saying he passed away at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family.
Britain's Prince Harry suggests COVID is rebuke from nature
Britain's Prince Harry has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a rebuke from nature as he called for more action to tackle climate change. The prince spoke during a conversation about the environment with the chief executive of a streaming platform for climate documentaries.
Singer Cher says Kaavan will live life as an elephant, not a prisoner
Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan began his new life in a Cambodian wildlife sanctuary on Tuesday, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by U.S. singer Cher. She was there to see him beginning to explore his new home and said: "You know this is amazing for him... his life is going to be the life of an elephant and not the life of a prisoner."
