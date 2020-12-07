Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports; A New Age' Tops Mild Box Office Again With $4.4 Million and more

Left Menu
Netflix declines to flag up to viewers that 'The Crown' is fiction, UK media reports U.S. streaming platform Netflix has rejected a call from Britain's culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series "The Crown" to make clear that it is a work of fiction, several British media reported on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'The Croods: A New Age' Tops Mild Box Office Again With $4.4 Million

Universal and DreamWorks' "The Croods: A New Age" repeated as winner of a mild post-Thanksgiving weekend with $4.4 million at 2,205 North American locations. The animated comedy sequel, featuring a voice cast of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, has been dominating the seriously subdued moviegoing business since its Nov. 25 launch with $20.3 million in its first dozen days. It's a respectable performance, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a majority of U.S. theater sites being closed. Sites that remain open often are operating with reduced capacity, limited hours and social distancing requirements.

Family of children's author Roald Dahl apologise for anti-Semitic remarks

The family of Roald Dahl, late author of children's classics such as "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", has apologised for anti-Semitic remarks he made, saying the comments were "incomprehensible to us". The British author, who died in 1990 aged 74, remains popular with young readers around the world and several of his books such as "The BFG", "Matilda", "Fantastic Mr Fox" and most recently "The Witches" , have been turned into movies and stage shows.

