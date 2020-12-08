People News Roundup: U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine Maxwell; Gen Chuck Yeager, 'Right Stuff' test pilot who broke sound barrier, dead at 97

Left Menu
As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. defends how it treats jailed Ghislaine Maxwell

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said Ghislaine Maxwell is being treated the same as other inmates at her Brooklyn jail, rejecting her lawyers' claim she was subjected to unduly restrictive conditions. As Maxwell prepared a new bail application, the bureau's lawyers said in a letter released on Monday that the 58-year-old British socialite "remains in good health" despite a COVID-19 outbreak at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Gen Chuck Yeager, 'Right Stuff' test pilot who broke sound barrier, dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the steely "Right Stuff" test pilot who took aviation to the doorstep of space by becoming the first person to break the sound barrier more than 70 years ago, died on Monday at the age of 97. Yeager's death was announced on his twitter account by his wife, Victoria.

