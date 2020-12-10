Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company; Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has signed up to promote cannabis-based products for U.S.-based Cure Pharmaceutical, the company said on Tuesday, the latest celebrity to endorse the plant for its therapeutic and pain relief related benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company; Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Signed for his killer, 40 years on John Lennon album is up for auction

The album signed by John Lennon for his assassin 40 years ago is up for auction in New York, as his widow and former Beatles band mates on Tuesday paid tribute to him. The copy of "Double Fantasy" that Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman a few hours before his death on Dec. 8, 1980 is being sold by a private collector through New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions.

Nicole Kidman to endorse U.S. cannabis company

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has signed up to promote cannabis-based products for U.S.-based Cure Pharmaceutical, the company said on Tuesday, the latest celebrity to endorse the plant for its therapeutic and pain relief related benefits. Kidman will help the unit, Sera Labs, boost its multi-channel distribution efforts and sales of an anti-aging skincare line and for its pain relief body creams and serums.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Group of sportspersons, farmers provide laundry services at Singhu border protest site

A group of sportspersons and farmers have started a laundry service using multiple washing machines at Delhis Singhu border to help protesters there avoid trips back home to bring back clean clothes. The 12 sportspersons from Punjab and Har...

AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 PTI Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dro...

Health News Roundup: Brazil aims to vaccinate entire population against COVID-19 in 2021; Factbox-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Brazil aims to vaccinate entire population against COVID-19 in 2021Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday during a radio interview that the government plans to vaccin...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks report from Collector, DSP

Coimbatore, Dec 10 PTI The National Commission of Scheduled Caste has asked the Coimbatore district Collector K Rajamani and Superintendent of police Arularasu to submit a report on the new Untouchability Wall at Nadur in the district withi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020