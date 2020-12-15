Left Menu
Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy "The Office" will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corp's Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday.

Entertainment News Roundup: European pay-TV company Sky adds Amazon Prime to its platform; John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89 and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. European pay-TV company Sky adds Amazon Prime to its platform

Sky, the pay-TV operator owned by Comcast Corp, has struck a deal with Amazon.com Inc that will see the launch of Prime Video on its platforms across Europe from Monday, while Sky's NOW TV and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Amazon's Fire TV devices. The partnership for the first time will enable UK customers to watch every live Premier League soccer fixture on Sky Sports, Prime Video and BT Sport without switching devices, Sky said.

John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89. David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, died after a short illness in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Saturday evening.

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy "The Office" will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corp's Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday. Seasons one and two will be available for free on the basic tier of Peacock, a new streaming service that is offered in the United States at no charge with advertisements.

"Demon Slayer" nears Japan movie history, boosts economy with resilience message

The tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons which murdered his family, "Demon Slayer" is poised to become Japan's top-grossing film ever, thanks to a boost in fan numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic and its message of resilience. Based on a popular manga and TV anime series, the film has spun off an industry of related merchandise and has won over fans with its nod to Japanese traditions people fear are missing today.

Box Office: Without New Releases, 'The Croods 2' Claims Victory Again

Universal's animated adventure "The Croods: A New Age" led another quiet weekend at the domestic box office. The film generated $3 million in its third weekend of release, bringing its total to $24.1 million. Overseas, "The Croods" sequel earned another $8.4 million for a global tally of $76.3 million.

