People News Roundup: John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89; 'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89 "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89.

People News Roundup: John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89; 'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

John le Carre, author of 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89. David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, died after a short illness in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Saturday evening.

'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out

YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches on Tuesday as he called out Ireland's former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy. Paul, fresh off a brutal knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, offered McGregor $50 million to step into the ring.

