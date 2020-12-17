Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jackson Wang's global stardom on display with 'Should’ve Let Go' song

Shortly after the announcement of Jackson Wang's new song, related hashtags have been trending among the top 10 spots in Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Peru, Malaysia, Indonesia, Colombia, Canada, Mexico and Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:19 IST
Jackson Wang's global stardom on display with 'Should’ve Let Go' song
Cover photo of Jackson Wang's 'Should’ve Let Go' song.

Singer Jackson Wang from popular K-pop boy band GOT7 has dropped a new song - Should've Let Go, on music streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music. The song seems to have become an instant hit, trending among Top 10 hashtags on Twitter in as many as 10 countries from the Philippines to Mexico.

The singer made the announcement recently through a tweet in which Jackson Wang also shared links to stream the song. Shortly after the announcement, related hashtags have been trending among the top 10 spots in Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Peru, Malaysia, Indonesia, Colombia, Canada, Mexico and Chile.

The song is in collaboration with Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin and was teased by Jackson Wang in several tweets in past. On December 16 as well, Wang shared a 20-second teaser which shows him in a bus during a rainy night, reminiscing of a past relationship before singing the lyrics "should have let go".

Jackson Wang's solo career took off earlier this year when his two songs – "Pretty Please" and "100 Ways" – went viral.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...

Ex-BJP MP Satyadev Singh dies at hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. Singh, 75, breathed his last on Wednesday night.After testing negat...

On International Tea Day, Teamonk Global Reiterates its Commitment to Premium Teas that Promotes Health and Wellness

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoir Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC Member of the Public Health Policy Committee joins Teamonk as Advisor and Investor on Board Recently introduced an ayurvedic range ...

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020