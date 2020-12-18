People News Roundup: Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor

Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday. The department also told Reuters that his custody was part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.