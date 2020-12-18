Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 02:29 IST
People News Roundup: Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody-prosecutor

Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - was placed in custody on Wednesday in Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday. The department also told Reuters that his custody was part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Russian hacking spree used another major tech supplier -sources

The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software made by SolarWinds that had been compromised. Another major technolo...

U.S. Energy Department says cyber hack limited to business networks only

The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that it was responding to a cyber breach related to the Solar Winds hack that was isolated to business networks.At this point, the investigation has found that the malware has been isolated to bus...

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days. Macron, who will tu...

Vaccines reach COVID-ravaged Indigenous communities

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine are being administered in Native American communities from the desert highlands of New Mexico to a coastal fishing tribe outside Seattle as the federal government and states rush to protect one of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020