Entertainment News Roundup: '#ChangeMusic' plan aims to give Black artists bigger clout; Race, music, strong women at heart of movie 'Ma Rainey and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Roku to carry AT&T's HBO Max streaming service

HBO Max, the streaming service from AT&T Inc-owned WarnerMedia, will be available on the Roku streaming platform beginning Dec. 17, the companies said on Wednesday. Until this deal, Roku was the only TV platform that did not carry HBO Max. Not being accessible through popular streaming devices and platforms Roku and Amazon challenged HBO Max's growth after WarnerMedia launched the service in May.

British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards

Britain's royals unveiled their 2020 Christmas cards on Wednesday, choosing traditional happy family snapshots for their festive messages. Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, 72, selected a photograph of him and his wife Camilla sitting on a bench in the garden of their home in Birkhall, Scotland, for their greetings card.

Legendary and terrifying: 'Ma Rainey' cast recall Chadwick Boseman's final role

His fellow actors call it astonishing and movie reviewers use words like heartbreaking. Chadwick Boseman's final performance, in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," coming to Netflix on Friday, would always have been bittersweet, but it's also expected to bring the late actor the kind of awards attention he never won in his short life.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

Sexism still rife in Hollywood despite #MeToo uproar, survey finds

Three years after the #MeToo scandal roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, two-thirds of women who took part in a survey of the entertainment business released on Tuesday report continuing incidences of sexual harassment. The survey by the Hollywood Commission also asked about racism, and found that fewer than half of those who took part believe that Hollywood values diverse backgrounds and points of view.

Catwalk on a sand dune's crest - Saint Laurent takes distancing in its stride

There were no spectators, no influencers, no fashionistas, at Saint Laurent's presentation of its 2021 Women's Summer collection, only drone footage of models walking on the crest of a tall sand dune in the middle of a honey-coloured desert. Every year, France's top fashion houses compete to find the most spectacular locations in Paris to host their women's wear shows, but with catwalks closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, brands now try do outdo each other with spectacular locations for their online-only shows.

'#ChangeMusic' plan aims to give Black artists bigger clout

The organizers of the Grammy awards on Thursday launched an initiative to elevate Black voices at all levels of the music industry and ensure that Black artists are fairly compensated for their work. The #ChangeMusic Roadmap, launched by the Recording Academy and racial justice non profit Color of Change, said that Black contributions to the industry have historically been undervalued.

Race, music, strong women at heart of movie 'Ma Rainey'

Film drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" may be set in the racially divided United States of the 1920s and was written almost 40 years ago, but it arrives with much to say about today. Starring Viola Davis as Black blues singer Ma Rainey and the late Chadwick Boseman as a hot-headed trumpet player, the movie comes to Netflix on Friday as Hollywood and the United States grapple with systemic racism.

Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety

Tom Cruise let rip over an apparent breach of COVID-19 safety protocols on the London set of the new "Mission: Impossible" movie, telling crew members they would be fired if they don't obey the rules, Britain's Sun newspaper reported on Tuesday. In expletive-filled remarks captured on audio tape obtained by The Sun, the star and producer of the action film yelled at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other rules that allow movies to be made during the coronavirus pandemic.