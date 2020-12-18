Left Menu
18-12-2020
People News Roundup: Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine; French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, is detained and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, is detained

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime French modeling agent who knew the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been taken into custody by French authorities, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday. Brunel, 74, was detained on Wednesday as part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment, the office said.

