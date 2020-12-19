Left Menu
Local doctor Tin Htun Naing said he created the burial ground, the country’s largest and best known, in 2015 when his dog, Little Daughter, died after 15 years of loyal companionship and he couldn’t find a place to inter her.

Odd News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020; Blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy in what some see as bad omen and more
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Chilean president handed $3,500 fine for mask-less selfie with stranger on beach

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was slapped with a $3,500 fine on Friday after posing for a selfie on the beach with a bystander without wearing a mask as required during the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities said. Chile has strict rules on mask wearing in all public places and violations are punishable with sanctions that include fines and even jail terms.

'World's ugliest orchid' among new species named in 2020

Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally vibrant and delicate flower discovered in the forests of Madagascar. Gastrodia agnicellus, one of 156 plants and fungal species named by Kew scientists and their partners around the world in 2020, has been crowned "the ugliest orchid in the world".

Myanmar doctor battles to keep country's best known pet cemetery open

In a shady corner of a cemetery in Myanmar's commercial capital of Yangon, pastel-colored headstones mark the final resting places of dozens of beloved pets: "Treasure", "Blacky", "Princess", "Bark A Lotzzi". Local doctor Tin Htun Naing said he created the burial ground, the country's largest and best known, in 2015 when his dog, Little Daughter, died after 15 years of loyal companionship and he couldn't find a place to inter her.

Blood of Naples saint fails to liquefy in what some see as bad omen

Wednesday was not a good day for superstitious Neapolitans. The blood of San Gennaro, the patron of Naples, failed to liquefy despite two rounds of praying by the faithful, which some in the southern Italian city see as an omen of bad things to come.

