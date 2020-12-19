Left Menu
News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:27 IST
People News Roundup: Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine; News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday. "He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," the statement said.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, is detained

Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime French modeling agent who knew the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been taken into custody by French authorities, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday. Brunel, 74, was detained on Wednesday as part of a probe opened last year into allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment, the office said.

