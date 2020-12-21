Entertainment News Roundup: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Sputters in China, Grosses $38.5 Million Overseas; Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Sputters in China, Grosses $38.5 Million Overseas

Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she's no match for a global pandemic. "Wonder Woman 1984" opened to a less than heroic $18.8 million in China over the weekend and a disappointing $38.5 million overseas. That's far less than the $38 million that the first "Wonder Woman" grossed in its opening weekend in China and likely means that the follow-up will earn far less than the $90.5 million that its predecessor pulled in from the country over the course of its run. China is one of the few theatrical markets where moviegoing had shown signs of life during a public health catastrophe, but revenues around the country were still down 30%. "Wonder Woman 1984" wasn't the only blockbuster hopeful that sputtered. "The Rescue," a Chinese action movie, made just under $36 million in its initial weekend. That's far below projections and could mean the film will lose money.

Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape

Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas. Gondoliers in striped uniforms steer and position each boat in an outdoor canal to watch full-length films, a rare chance to visit the cinema after nine months of lockdowns.