Entertainment News Roundup: Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies; Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 02:27 IST
Representative image

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Tom Hanks saddles up for first Western in 'News of the World'

It's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western so when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout, he wanted to make sure the movie had something special to say. Hanks, known for playing nice guys, stars in "News of the World," out in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 25. He joked that he likes to think of the film as "'The Mandalorian,' without light sabers."

Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies

"Soul" takes animated movies to new heights, not just with its philosophical themes about the meaning of life but as the first in Pixar's 25-year feature film history to feature a predominantly Black cast. Starring Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist whose life has not turned out as he wished, family film "Soul" premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day.

The show must go on: West End performers make music video to support colleagues

Performers from London's West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions. "Christmas Again (The Show Must Go On!)" celebrates the festive season, after a challenging year in the business for those on stage and behind the scenes.

Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday. Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s.

Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale

U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

Cambodia court jails rappers for rhymes inciting crimes

A Cambodian court convicted two rappers and sentenced them to up to a year and a half in prison on Tuesday on charges of incitement over their rhymes about social injustice and loss of sovereign territory. Yin Srang, a spokesman for the Siem Reap provincial court, told Reuters that rapper Kea Sokun, 23, was found guilty of incitement to commit a felony and sentenced to a year and a half in prison, of which six months were suspended.

