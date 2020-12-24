A fresh book from https:tudio.youtube.com/video/0ezQ-F-XRvc/edit India fascinates and enthuses everyone across the world for its eminence in philosophy of life. This is particularly true when it comes to the person, being a practitioner of a vibe, that forms internal connections to mind with the immortal topics...such as the arts or music...or just humanity. Dr. Christopher Temporelli has been a recognized author, radio host, international classical singer and musician- to start with- reverberating the highest echelons of music across the world. However, what distinguishes him from others is the fact that he has been a revered faculty at numerous South Korean Universities, a business entrepreneur, martial artist, master coach...and the creator of the FLOW Freedom Laws of the World and the 5 Modalities™systems of personal development.

Anyone speaking about personal development needs to possess knowledge in the cultural, philosophic and spiritual traditions of India. Dr. Christopher Temporelli has concentrated on these during visits to most important South Indian temples especially from Tamil Nadu. Latest treatise from Dr. Christopher Temporelli is in the form of FLOW Freedom Laws of the World : "Catch the Wave" to your Current of Creativity, published by Pine Wizard Press.

The FLOW Freedom Laws of the World actually connects to your mind, which in effect controls your behavior and actions. It brings you face to face with a dynamic reality of the current world and aims to glide you peacefully through the maze of life. Through his mission to look into the ancient temples of South India, Dr. Christopher Temporelli blends his experiences in his book around the world, across continents --from Central American jungles to Caribbean beaches-- and further to his Concert endeavors. Dr Christopher Temporelli at Swamimalai Swaminathaswamy Temple in Swamimalai These experiences come to you as seven laws to guide your life through the creative process, attain peace of mind, and pep-up to your peak performance. Through business and even to celebrity encounters, clues gained from across the world and "Flow Agents", Dr. Christopher Temporelli explains keys to the process.

The book carries endorsements by great artists, thinkers and celebrities. • Actress Linda Arsenio, noted for "Kabul Express" "…Guidebook to catapulting one's life to next level" • Mike Figgis, Academy Award Nominated Director "Leaving Los Vegas…" "…Flow" brings experiences and insights with disarming charm" • Hyun Jun Jang, BEFM / former Lieutenant, Korean Special Forces.

"…this story helps us find our way in life" • Myung Chan Kang, film producer, hit films include: ''Ashfall,'' ''Take point''... "…like a lighthouse standing out against the dark sky" FLOW Freedom Laws of the World ™: "Catch the Wave" to your Current of Creativity Published by: Pine Wizard Press Available on Amazon as Paperback (through USA), Ebook and through the Kindle Unlimited program