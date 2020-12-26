Entertainment News Roundup: Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies; Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies

"Soul" takes animated movies to new heights, not just with its philosophical themes about the meaning of life but as the first in Pixar's 25-year feature film history to feature a predominantly Black cast. Starring Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist whose life has not turned out as he wished, family film "Soul" premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day.

Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for 'suffering' people

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives. Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.