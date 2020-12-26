Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies; Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price and more

Starring Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist whose life has not turned out as he wished, family film "Soul" premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day. Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for ‘suffering’ people Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies; Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jamie Foxx puts some 'Soul' into Christmas at the movies

"Soul" takes animated movies to new heights, not just with its philosophical themes about the meaning of life but as the first in Pixar's 25-year feature film history to feature a predominantly Black cast. Starring Jamie Foxx as an aspiring jazz pianist whose life has not turned out as he wished, family film "Soul" premieres on the Disney+ streaming service on Christmas Day.

Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for 'suffering' people

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives. Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Christmas party: 200 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms

Paying scant regard to the COVID-19 health protocol, hundreds of people gathered at nearby Pozhiyoor beach for a Christmas party on the night of December 25, following which a casewas registered against 200 people, police said. The DJ party...

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the Centres new farm laws. I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separat...

Court rebukes police for 'manhandling' murder accused during his arrest

A court here rebuked the Delhi Police on Saturday after it was informed that police personnel allegedly manhandled a murder accused and took him away in a car from the Tihar Jail compound, where he had gone to surrender. The accused was sub...

Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

Japan on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The ban will take effect fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020